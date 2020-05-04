A man was transported to the hospital with injuries from a shooting Monday near the intersection of Burbank Drive and GSRI Avenue, officials said.
Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, said deputies responding to an alert of gunfire at about 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Elvin Drive found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The injuries were non-life-threatening, Hicks said. The man was transported to the hospital by Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.
Hicks said the shooting is under investigation.