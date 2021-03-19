A man was shot and killed while breaking into an apartment in Tigerland Thursday night, according to Baton Rouge police.
Morris Harvey Jr., 25, was shot several times when he forcibly entered an apartment around midnight Thursday in the 1300 block of Bob Petitt Blvd. Police said Harvey died at the scene.
The Baton Rouge Police Department are continuing to investigate and detained the shooter and several witnesses for questioning
No other information was immediately available.
