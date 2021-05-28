A Springfield man died after being ejected from his car during a crash Thursday, says Louisiana State Police.
Michael McKinney, 18, was traveling on Highway 22 westbound in Livingston Parish at about 9:30 p.m. when he left the roadway to the right and overturned, according to LSP.
McKinney was was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from his car as a result. He was taken to a local hospital but later died, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
Louisiana State Troopers said they encourage all drivers use seatbelts while on the road in order to minimize injury.