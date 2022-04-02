A Texas man was killed after state troopers say his car struck a tractor trailer on Interstate 10 west of La. 415 Friday night.
According to Louisiana State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz, 52-year-old Warren Beemer, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was traveling east on I-10 in a 2009 Mini Cooper when, for reasons still under investigation, he failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2006 Freightliner tractor trailer.
Despite wearing a seatbelt, Scrantz said Beemer was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Freightliner was also wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.
Scrantz said motorists should always obey posted speed limits because traveling at high speeds decreases the amount of time a driver has to react in an emergency. He added that while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.