Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Abby Broussard, 20, 5219 Loy Road, Maurice, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and reckless operation.
- Andrew Jackson, 48, 3991 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, drinking in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and no vehicle registration.