A Baton Rouge man accused of trafficking drugs into Baton Rouge and participating in an illegal, multi-state dog fighting ring was sentenced Thursday to 70 months in federal prison, authorities said.
Eric Lashawn Williams, 35, pleaded guilty in July to charges of possession with intent to distribute drugs, unlawful use of a communication facility, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Federal Animal Welfare Act, said Brandon Fremin, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Williams, who is known as "E" or "EZ," was the leader of a drug trafficking organization responsible for selling cocaine, heroin and marijuana in the Valley Park neighborhood of Baton Rouge, Fremin said in a news release.
Williams had been charged with possessing with intent to distribute 46.5 grams of heroin, 285 grams of cocaine and 28.35 grams of marijuana, Fremin said.
During the investigation into the drug dealing, investigators learned Williams participated in an illegal dog-fighting operation. During intercepted phone calls, Williams was heard discussing the results of dog fights in Louisiana, Arkansas and Georgia, as well as cash wagers on future fights and the breeding of dogs for dog fighting, the news release says.
When law enforcement officers searched his residence in August 2017, they seized 13 pit bull dogs believed used in the dog-fighting operation.
The investigation was conducted under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a multi-agency program targeted at dismantling major drug trafficking enterprises.
"The honest, law-abiding people in the Valley Park community can sleep well tonight knowing that a convicted felon who possessed firearms and sold deadly drugs in their neighborhood is behind bars," Fremin said in a statement.
U.S. District Judge Shelly D. Dick handed down the sentence.