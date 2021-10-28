A small airplane struck a car during an emergency landing on westbound Interstate 12 just west of the Pumpkin Center exit late afternoon Thursday, officials say.
The pilot and two passengers came away unscathed, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Travis.
So did the driver of the car that was struck, he added.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Officials blocked the left westbound lane in response to the crash, which took place shortly after 4 p.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. For more than an hour after the crash-landing, traffic was backed up on the interstate in both directions.
The plane is a single engine, fixed wing Beechcraft Bonanza K35 owned by Allen Gault of Katy, Texas, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database.
Flight path data gathered by the website FlightAware show the plane was headed from Houston, Texas to Lake Charles and was scheduled to land in Lake Charles around 3 p.m.
Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency.