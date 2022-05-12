Three people were arrested after deputies seized more than $140,000 in drugs -- including $50,000 worth of fentanyl -- along with multiple weapons from four homes throughout Baton Rouge Thursday in the bust of a drug ring that the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office described as "high-level."
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, Mitchell Robinson, 31, Samantha Schmidt, 25, and Whitney Ard, 28, were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a slew of drug and firearm-related charges after the department's narcotics division raided four homes that were "being utilized by Robinson and Schmidt to distribute and store narcotics."
During their search, deputies seized roughly two pounds of fentanyl, 18 pounds of methamphetamine and nine pounds of marijuana, as well as hundreds of doses of tramadol, suboxone, Oxycodone and Xanax.
Deputies also uncovered a bulletproof vest and two 9mm handguns, one of which had been illegally converted to be fully automatic, Hicks said.
She noted that the "large amount" of fentanyl authorities seized could have resulted in "thousands of deaths."
"Two milligrams of pure fentanyl can be lethal," Hicks said. "It really takes such a small amount."
In a statement Thursday, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux thanked EBRSO's narcotics division and said the department would continue to investigate "these high-level drug and weapon traffickers" that play a "prominent role in violent crimes in our area."