A Zachary man who was shot dead on I-10 Thursday — leaving the highway's westbound lanes blocked with traffic for hours — has been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Marvin Batiste, 32, was killed and one other person was injured in what authorities described as an apparent retaliatory slaying.

According to a statement released by the sheriff's office last week, Batiste's body was discovered around 11:30 p.m. in the passenger seat of a truck that lay riddled with bullet holes in the middle of the highway, blocking all three lanes of I-10 westbound near the Prairieville exit.

I-10 shooting that killed Zachary man may have started elsewhere, officials say A Zachary man was shot dead and a Baton Rouge man was injured late Thursday in an apparent retaliatory slaying that left the westbound lanes o…

The unusual scene prompted a quick response from the department's Violent Crimes Unit, with Lt. Col. Donald Capello, sheriff's chief of criminal operations, calling the shooting a "situation" between some groups outside of the parish that was "probably some type of retaliation."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Because both victims were from the Baton Rouge area, Capello said during a news conference Friday that investigators believe the shooting began elsewhere.

"We kind of tend to believe that this incident pretty much started outside of our parish; it just ended up in our parish," he said.

The man who survived the shooting was taken to a hospital by someone else, not local authorities, officials said. He is reportedly in stable condition.

I-10 westbound was closed for about four hours Thursday night as police examined the scene. Traffic was diverted onto La. 73 until the highway reopened around 4 a.m. Friday.

No suspects have been named in the shooting.