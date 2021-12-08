Residents of a Lobdell Boulevard apartment complex awoke Wednesday morning to news that one of their neighbors was found shot to death — news that had several tenants pledging to move out.
"I don't know what's going on back here. I just know I'm ready to go," said Michelle Johnson, 22, who lives at the Ardendale Oaks complex with her boyfriend and two young daughters.
Minutes earlier, what sounded like a series of gunshots rang out in the distance while police were collecting evidence.
"Like really? Y'all are shooting while the police are here?" Johnson said, shaking her head incredulously. "You hate to see something like this."
Emergency crews responded to the 2100 block of Lobdell Boulevard around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday morning to investigate the latest Baton Rouge homicide, which adds to an unprecedented spike in deadly violence that already has taken 139 lives since the beginning of 2021, according to records maintained by The Advocate.
That record high is well above the 2020 total, and the bodies keep coming. At least three people have been shot to death within the past five days alone.
The scene Wednesday morning was quiet. Several neighbors gathered outside the crime tape, but none reported having heard gunshots around the time police arrived. It was not immediately clear when the shooting occurred or how the victim was discovered.
The gated complex, which includes dozens of brick buildings with several units each, is located on Lobdell Boulevard just south of Greenwell Springs Road and north of Florida Boulevard. It is just across the street from Baton Rouge Community College's Ardendale Site.
One woman at the scene, who was walking with a cane, said she had lived there for 29 years and never seen anything like this. Another man said he was living there temporarily while waiting for construction to conclude on his new house.
"I can't wait to get out," he said.
Police have not identified the victim pending family notification. More details are expected later Wednesday.