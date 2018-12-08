A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly fired shots at a daiquiri store that had people inside.
Dwight Charles Henry Shaffer, 32, is accused of having fired several shots at the Greenwell Springs Road store around 10 p.m. Dec. 6. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies allege that Shaffer punched a male patron multiple times, then went to his vehicle to retrieve a handgun.
When he returned, he aimed the gun at three people and fired several times, according to his arrest report.
Deputies found five spent shell casings in the parking lot near the building, and found five bullets had struck the business building and a parked vehicle nearby.
At least three of the projectiles penetrated the exterior wall and traveled inside of the occupied business.
Witnesses told deputies Shaffer pointed the gun at them, then fled the scene in his vehicle after the shooting. Deputies found Shaffer and took him into custody, where he reportedly admitted to punching the first victim and shooting in the direction of a group of people.
Shaffer was booked into parish prison on three counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of a weapon, simple battery, and possession of a firearm on a premises of alcoholic beverage outlet.