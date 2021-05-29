A woman was arrested Friday for the murder of a Baton Rouge woman last year, authorities said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said they arrested 29-year-old Andreniiki Franklin around 2 p.m. at the Mallard Crossing Apartments in Baton Rouge.

On May 30, 2020, around 12:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Karlnita Marks of Baldwin suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

Franklin was developed as the suspect during the investigation, authorities said. The case went to the Grand Jury in April of this year and an indictment was handed down.

Franklin was arrested on a warrant for the charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice tampering.