Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dustin Comeaux, 32, 14218 Pine Park Drive, Walker, first-offense DWI and driver's license endorsement required.
- Kathryn Mount, 25, 11959 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Amanda Pirello, 18, 10329 Oliphant Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI/underage driving under influence and improper lane usage.
- Stephen Repp, 61, 63935 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine, first-offense DWI