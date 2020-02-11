Police are searching for the leader of a local drug trafficking organization who they believe is responsible for ordering multiple killings in East Baton Rouge Parish.
42-year-old Martrell Harris, of Spring, Texas, has been investigated by several law enforcement agencies, on both a federal and state level, for more than a decade, according to police. He heads an organization of "extremely violent" large-scale narcotics traffickers.
The organization he heads is believed to be responsible for a number of drug-related homicides in the Baton Rouge area, including the highly-publicized death of rapper Lorenzo Dixon, who went by the name Zoe Realla.
Witnesses told police that masked assailants drove onto the 4100 block of Winbourne Avenue outside of Yo Way Audio around 2 p.m. on April 22, 2017. There, they fired on 32-year-old Dixon, critically wounding him. Days later, Dixon died from his injuries at a local hospital.
Detectives learned that Dixon had been sitting in the driver's seat of a white Honda Accord when he was initially shot multiple times. After he was hit, Dixon scrambled onto the pavement, where his assailants fired several times again at close range.
A witness who claimed they heard confessions from those involved told police that Harris had ordered two men to kill Dixon, according to booking documents.
While one of the hit-men, Dexter Collins, received $2,000 and two ounces of heroin for the slaying from Harris, other participants were promised promotions in the drug organization for their part in the crime, documents say.
Harris is wanted on one count of first-degree murder.
An affidavit also says Harris ordered the 2017 killing of 68-year-old David Walker, after Walker witnessed a double homicide earlier the same day. A witness told police Walker had been killed because he had knowledge about who was involved in the double slaying.
Police are asking anyone with information on Harris' whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).