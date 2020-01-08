Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Lateesha Domingue-Allen, 43, 5815 Trenton Ave., Baton Rouge, fifth-offense DWI, careless operation, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses and reckless operation.
- Victoria Fisher, 22, 839 High Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, hit and run, careless operation and license plate required.
- Casey Galmon, 25, 1500 Fred Banks Drive, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation and driver's license required.
- Quinn Kelley, 29, 16448 Venetian Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Rachel Scallan, 26, 6243 Chippendale Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, following too close, equipment violation, failure to register vehicle and seat belt violation.