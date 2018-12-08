A 34-year-old Denham Springs man died Friday evening after his motorcycle ran into the side of an SUV on La. 64 in Livingston Parish.
Matthew D. Wheat died in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred as Wheat was riding his motorcycle southbound on La. 1019 and approached La. 64. Wayne Grunewald, 63 of Zachary, was stopped in eastbound traffic, then turned left into the path of Wheat's motorcycle.
Wheat then crashed into the side of the Honda CRV and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center, where he later died.
It's unknown whether Wheat was impaired at the time of the crash. Grunewald was properly restrained and was unhurt, LSP said. Impairment was not suspected.
Grunewald was cited in the incident for failure to yield, and the crash remains under investigation.
Editor's note: This article was changed on Dec. 8, 2018, to clarify that the driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield.