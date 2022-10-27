A Baton Rouge man was arrested after a tip from Google led authorities to discover he had uploaded several images of child pornography online, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office said.
Jakob Zachary Mier, 28, faces eight counts of pornography involving juveniles after authorities found dozens of explicit images uploaded to a Google account created with an email using Mier's first and last name, an affidavit for Mier's arrest says.
According to the affidavit, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation was first alerted to Mier's online activities in July by a tip from Google submitted through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
On Mier's online account, detectives found "a combination of child pornography and adult female pornography," as well as several photos of Mier himself, which led authorities to conclude that the images belonged to him, the affidavit says.
In total, the affidavit notes, detectives found eight images of child pornography, 19 images of child erotica and two images of voyeurism that "appeared to have been taken by Meir" of adult women.
Mier was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.