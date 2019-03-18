Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man accused of killing five people during a two-parish shooting rampage in January.
Dakota Theriot, 21, entered not guilty pleas Monday morning to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish.
Those murder charges correspond to the deaths of his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, as well as her father, Billy Ernest, and brother, Tanner Ernest.
Authorities have said Theriot was staying with the Ernests in a trailer north of Walker when he shot each of them on the morning of Jan. 26.
After killing the Ernests, Theriot fled south to Ascension Parish, where he shot his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, authorities have said.
