Three students at Advantage Charter Academy in Baker were brought to the hospital after reports that several students may have eaten snacks laced with drugs Wednesday afternoon.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said at least five students are suspected to have ingested the snacks, though he was unable to specify what kind of drug they likely contained.
Three students were brought to the hospital and a fourth was assessed at the scene, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said. He said it appears all are in stable condition.
"We definitely want to know where the edibles came from," Dunn said. "We will get to the bottom of this."
Officials were unable to immediately provide information about the ages of the students. The school, which is located on Plank Road in Baker, serves children from kindergarten to eighth grade.
