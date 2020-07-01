A huge pile of scrap metal and other rubbish caught fire Wednesday morning at a recycling plant on Scenic Highway, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the air as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.
No one was injured and the fire was brought under control after about two hours, officials said. Scenic Highway was closed for most of the morning because of the incident.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said an employee of EMR Metal Recycling called for assistance around 7:45 a.m. after something combusted inside a large heap of metal, which contained everything from vehicles and refrigerators to rebar and other bits of scrap.
The cause has been ruled accidental, though it's unclear exactly what sparked the fire, Monte said.
He said the main concern this time of year is keeping firefighters safe in the hot weather. That's what posed the largest safety risk for this fire, he said.