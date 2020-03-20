One person was killed in a shooting on Bles Avenue Friday evening, according to Baton Rouge Police.
Spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the shooting took place in the 7900 block of Bles Avenue and that the coroner was contacted. Coppola identified the victim as male, but would not provide further information until his family was notified.
Friday evening, residents of the Perkins Cove apartment complex emerged from their homes and gathered in clumps to watch numerous police units — and eventually the coroner's van — arrive.
Officers canvassed the area, flagging down people standing in parking lots and asking them questions. A perimeter was set up in a grassy area facing Perkins Road and extended past the front apartment complex buildings.
Several teens standing near the police tape identified themselves as friends of the victim, but declined to give their names. They said the victim was 17 years old and that he was "like a brother" to them.
"I've known him since I was in the 4th grade," one said. "Same school, same buses, same neighborhood."
Another said he heard "eight or nine gunshots" from inside his apartment complex around 6 p.m. The victim had been heeding directives from state and local government to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic, they said.
