A Hammond man has been arrested in a July 5 fatal shooting near Southeastern University, Hammond officials say.
Timmothy Berry, 37, was arrested and booked on first-degree murder, possession of Schedule I Drugs and three counts of possession of Schedule II Drugs.
Michael Cuccia, 41, also of Hammond was shot and killed around 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot of Nada Food Mart in the 300 block of East University Ave., said City of Hammond spokeswoman Lisa Lambert.
The investigation remains ongoing, Lambert said.