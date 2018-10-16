A worker at a Baton Rouge nursing home was arrested Monday after an allegation she scratched a patient's chest as a form of retaliation.
The alleged incident occurred on Sept. 10 at the Capital Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center at 4100 North Boulevard.
Jacqueline Drake, 57 of Prescott Road, was booked on counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities and simple battery of persons with infirmities. She denied the allegations, according to booking documents.
A witness to the incident said in a statement to police that she and Drake were caring for the patient when the scratch occurred. The witness told police that the patient scratched Drake, at which point Drake said "let me show you how it feels," and scratched her back.
An administrator said vertical scratches were visible on the patient's chest. Drake resigned after an investigation into the incident was started, the administrator said.
When asked by investigators on Monday, Drake said the patient was often combative and violent. Drake told police she restrained the patient's hand on her chest and that the patient's scratch was self-inflicted.
She added that she told a nurse her version of the story after the scratch happened, but the witness had already reported the incident.
Drake was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and held on $3,000 bond.