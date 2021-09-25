State police are looking for the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously hurt a motorcyclist by an Amite truck stop Wednesday and then drove off.
According to Louisiana State Police, the hit-and-run happened shortly after 8 p.m. on La. 16 in front of Tall Timber’s truck stop in St. Helena Parish.
A 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was headed west while an SUV – possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or GMA Yukon made between 2000 and 2006 – approached from the opposite direction. Police say the SUV tried to turn left by the truck stop and cut off the motorcycle, causing it to crash into the right side of the car.
Surveillance video captures the SUV turning around in Tall Timber’s parking lot before racing away.
The driver of the SUV was described as a Black man, possibly in his late 30s, with short hair.
The driver was taken to the hospital with what LSP described as severe injuries.
LSP asks anyone with information about the SUV driver to call Troop L at (985) 893-6250.