A Baton Rouge woman was shot and killed Sunday night near Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webb Drive. Romeca Allen, 46, and an 18-year-old woman were shot while in a vehicle, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.

Allen was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. The 18-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening. 

The motive and suspect are unknown, McKneely said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

