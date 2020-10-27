A Baton Rouge woman was shot and killed Sunday night near Winbourne Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webb Drive. Romeca Allen, 46, and an 18-year-old woman were shot while in a vehicle, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Allen was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. The 18-year-old's injuries were not life-threatening.
The motive and suspect are unknown, McKneely said.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).