An 18-year-old man was shot in the head Wednesday afternoon, the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of Pecan Drive in East New Roads. At the scene, deputies found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake in "very serious condition," Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Steve Juge said. Anyone with information on the shooting is acked to call the PCSO at 225-694-3737.

The shooting is the second reported in Pointe Coupee Wednesday. Earlier in the day, sheriff's deputies received a call around 1:40 p.m. about a shooting in Livonia, where they found the victim, Karl Grimmer, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, said Juge.

The initial investigation shows there was a family dispute in the 8100 block of La. 81 East, then Grimmer's uncle, Carl Grimmer, shot his nephew. There is no further information on the nature of the dispute, Juge said, but the uncle has been in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.