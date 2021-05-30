About 20 cars were burglarized at several hotels in Donaldsonville and St. James Parish, and are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras.
The burglaries happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The cameras caught the suspects walking up to vehicles, punching out windows, and removing valuables from them. They were seen driving an older model white Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information on the incidents can contact APSO at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).