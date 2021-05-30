BR.dvilleburglaries.053121

Surveillance camera footage caught someone punching out car windows and taking valuables at a Donaldsonville hotel. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said about 20 cars at multiple hotels in the area were burglarized. 

 Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

About 20 cars were burglarized at several hotels in Donaldsonville and St. James Parish, and are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on surveillance cameras.

The burglaries happened between 10 p.m. Saturday and midnight Sunday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

The cameras caught the suspects walking up to vehicles, punching out windows, and removing valuables from them. They were seen driving an older model white Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact APSO at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

 
View comments