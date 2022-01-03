Almost nine years after authorities said Dontrunner Robinson died from choking on a bag of drugs during a violent 2013 struggle with Baton Rouge police, private investigators recently recovered surveillance videos from a hard drive seized by law enforcement during the death investigation.

However, the investigators have not yet determined whether the videos reveal anything new about the deadly encounter — or even whether significant parts of the incident were recorded.

At a press conference Monday outside Baton Rouge City Hall, attorneys cited the newly discovered videos and amplified demands to reopen investigations against the officers involved.

All the officers were cleared of wrongdoing years ago, despite photos from the scene showing blood pooled on the floor and smeared on the walls throughout the house on Flag Street where the struggle occurred. An autopsy report, which states Robinson died from accidental asphyxiation, also notes numerous cuts and bruising to his face.

The case has received renewed attention after recent scrutiny of the embattled BRPD narcotics division because of a corruption scandal last year.

"I ask each and every official involved to reopen this case and give my family peace," his mother, Casa Bean, said during the Monday press conference. "We've waited eight years."

Eugene Collins, president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, said the mere existence of the video footage raises serious questions because the law enforcement officers tasked with investigating the in-custody death supposedly never viewed it, even after obtaining a search warrant for the hard drive.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge sheriff, whose office handled the death investigation, said Monday that homicide detectives never tried to download footage in 2013 because it came from cameras outside the house on Flag Street, not inside.

The surveillance system consisted of four external cameras attached to the house where BRPD narcotics officers were executing a no-knock search warrant on May 2, 2013. Before they had finished searching the house, Robinson was unresponsive.

Authorities said the suspected drug dealer tried to swallow a bag of crack cocaine, which he ate right before the confrontation with police. His wife later filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming officers beat Robinson so viciously he was unable to completely swallow the bag, which lodged in his throat and blocked his airway.

The lawsuit largely stalled, but a new team of attorneys is attempting to revive the ongoing case. Attorneys Ron Haley and Dedrick Moore recently filed a motion for return of seized property, and East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux agreed to turn over the hard drive to Bean, court records show.

Now, an investigator is downloading the footage, a process that could take several weeks, Collins said. Ultimately, the family and their attorneys are hoping the videos shed new light on the case, which drew additional public attention last year after an ex-narcotics detective accused his BRPD colleagues of joking about the so-called "Flag Street Massacre."

Jeremiah Ardoin — who issued a series of serious accusations about misconduct within the narcotics division after himself facing arrest for buying stolen property — said the incident became an inside joke.

In two written memos to the chief, Ardoin also alleged widespread corruption. Subsequent investigations led to another detective being arrested and four supervisors transferred into street patrols. Division operations have been suspended for several months pending the results of an ongoing audit.

Ardoin, who had no firsthand knowledge of the incident, specifically pointed a finger at Sgt. Drew White, who engaged in the physical struggle with Robinson after finding him hiding in a bedroom during the search. In his own police reports, White admitted to a violent encounter, but he said Robinson was violently resisting arrest, which made the force necessary.

Once Robinson had been placed in handcuffs, police reports indicate officers moved him outside "and seated on the front steps in an attempt to get fresh air and await EMS arrival to the scene." He became unresponsive while sitting outside — moments that may have been captured on video.

He was then moved back inside for CPR treatment, the reports say.