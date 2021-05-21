A Baton Rouge police officer was patrolling around an apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest Drive late Friday morning when someone shot into his vehicle, shattering the back window and leaving a bullet lodged in the ceiling.
Other officers quickly swarmed the scene and canvassed the area, but had yet to identify any suspects several hours later.
Officials said the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 11400 block of Bard Avenue, the address of a large apartment complex off North Sherwood Forest near Tams Drive Park.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said it appears the shooting was no accident or case of mistaken identity, because the officer was patrolling with his blue bar lights on and driving a clearly marked police vehicle — there could be no doubt he was a cop.
"For right now, we have to believe (the) officer's car was targeted," McKneely said, noting that the shooting occurred during the middle of the day. A bullet was removed from the car ceiling after entering through the back window, he said.
The officer was not injured. He was alone in his car when the shooting occurred, and the shot was fired from behind, McKneely said.
He said the officer was conducting strategic patrols, which are routine. The department often sends officers to patrol areas that see a high volume of calls for service.
Cops are encouraged to turn on their bar lights and ride around to signal police presence in the area and hopefully discourage crime, McKneely explained.
He said officials are seeking tips from the community that can help them figure out who pulled the trigger.