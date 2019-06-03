A Baton Rouge teenager was arrested Monday after authorities said he shot his father multiple times, causing injuries likely to prove fatal.
The father remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his head and torso, East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies wrote in an arrest report. They said he's not expected to survive.
Anthony Templet, 17, is accused of retrieving two handguns from his father's bedroom and then firing multiple shots. He confessed to the shooting during an interview with detectives, according to the arrest report.
The two started arguing when the father, who appeared intoxicated, woke Templet up around 3 a.m. Monday, deputies said. They were discussing a call to another family member.
Templet told investigators his father was the aggressor, although detectives said Templet wasn't injured during the argument.
Templet locked himself in his father's bedroom, where he took two handguns. He told detectives the second "was insurance in the event the other handgun malfunctioned."
His father banged on the bedroom door, at which point Templet unlocked the door and "immediately shot his father once with a revolver," the arrest report states.
"His father stumbled backwards towards the bathroom, and asked Anthony to stop," deputies wrote in the arrest report. "Anthony stated that he did not comply with his father's plea" and instead fired two more rounds that "caused his father to fall onto the bathroom floor,"
Templet then called 911 and reported that he had shot and killed his father, according to the report.
When later questioned about the shooting, Templet told detectives his father didn't threaten him and was unarmed, describing their relationship as dysfunctional.
Templet, 17652 Gray Moss Ave., was booked into Parish Prison on one count of attempted manslaughter.