Voters renewed a property tax that supports the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office operating budget for the fourth time since it was adopted in 1981.

Complete but unofficial results show the tax passed by a margin of 52 percent to 47 percent.

The millage contributes to roughly 17% of the sheriff’s operating budget, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. It is up for renewal every 10 years.

The annual revenue collection ranged between $14.26 million and $16.7 million since 2015. The money collected supports all operating activities, including 24-hour patrols, substations across the parish, criminal investigations, apprehending, booking and housing accused criminals in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and community policing and outreach.

+2 East Baton Rouge Sheriff's operating budget tax up for renewal this month This summer's election ballot includes something familiar, the renewal of a property tax that supports the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office o…

If the tax hadn't been renewed, the money would have been taken out of the budget, resulting in cuts to services that include the number of deputies who patrol the parish, according to Hicks.

As the sheriff is the chief law enforcement officer of the parish, the tax affects everyone in East Baton Rouge, regardless of whether they live in unincorporated areas or a city.

"The sheriff responds to calls, hosts and attends community outreaches and conducts proactive enforcement efforts throughout the entire parish regardless of city jurisdictions," Hicks said.

Gary Bennett, assistant director with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, said almost every parish in Louisiana has an ad valorem tax like the one East Baton Rouge residents will vote on, which is a main source of revenue for the sheriff’s office.

“It’s very important to the sheriff that this be maintained, very critical,” Bennett said.