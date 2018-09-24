Authorities are searching for a possible body in the Mississippi River near the USS Kidd Monday morning, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.

A call came in about the possible body just before 9 a.m. Monday, he said.

Baton Rouge Police are also at the scene, said spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. He said the U.S. Coast Guard was also called.

A man was seen entering the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge on Saturday morning, but it is not immediately known if that report could be connected to Monday's incident.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 30 square miles for about nine hours for the man Saturday, according to a news release.

The man was seen entering the river at about 7 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported the incident to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

