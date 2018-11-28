Baton Rouge police have arrested two men authorities believe are responsible for a homicide earlier this month.

Both appear to have fled the state following the death of Westley Pullins on Nov. 12. One was taken into custody in Texas and the other in Arizona, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Wednesday morning.

+3 These two suspects wanted in Barber Street murder in Baton Rouge, police say Police are searching for two Baton Rouge men they believe were involved in a Nov. 11 fatal shooting.

James Michael Johnson, 23, was arrested Tuesday in Chandler, Arizona, after police announced last week that he was wanted on first-degree murder. John Simpson, 24, was arrested last week in Houston and is accused of principal to first-degree murder.

Both men are pending extradition back to Louisiana, McKneely said. Crime Stoppers tips led authorities to find the suspects.

Pullins, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle on Barber Street just off College Drive earlier this month.

+2 37-year-old truck driver, father fatally shot early Monday; November's homicide spike climbs A 37-year-old father and truck driver was shot and killed on Barber Street just off College Drive early Monday morning, marking Baton Rouge's …

Johnson, of 4631 Aldrich Drive, and Simpson, of 3953 Tyrone Drive, will be booked into Parish Prison upon their return to East Baton Rouge.