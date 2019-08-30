Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jorge Chensanchez, 24, 3030 Congress Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Peyton Collier, 24, 839 Maxine Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding, improper lane usage, public bribery and parking where prohibited.