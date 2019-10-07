Two women were arrested Sunday after witnesses say they dragged a 15-year-old girl by the hair alongside a moving vehicle and then ran over her.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies arrived on Friday at a trailer park in the 14000 block of Florida Blvd. to investigate reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian, according to the arrest report.
Witnesses told deputies that Brittany Camel, 21, of Baton Rouge, and Stephanie Sharp, 36, of Hammond drove into the trailer park and began to fight with several residents.
At some point, the women dragged a 15-year-old girl who had been involved in the argument by the hair alongside their car for about 30 feet, witnesses told deputies.
The women eventually released the girl, but Camel, the driver, turned the car around and ran over the girl before driving off, the arrest report says.
The girl injured in the attack was taken to a local hospital with multiple bone fractures to her chest and pelvic area, the report says, in addition to complications related to internal bleeding. She remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Camel and Sharp told investigators they were harassed by the trailer park residents and that the girl was injured after she held on to the car as they tried to drive away in fear for their safety. They told detectives the girl then stepped in front of the car as they left the trailer park.
Camel was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of hit and run and attempted second-degree murder. Sharp was booked on hit and run, attempted second-degree murder and accessory after the fact.