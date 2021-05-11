A baby boy died after a crash on Interstate 110 Sunday night that ejected him from a car because he was improperly secured, according to Baton Rouge Police.
The child was identified as 1-year-old Ruben Scott Jr. who was riding in a Chevrolet Impala when another vehicle struck the car, causing it to hit a concrete barrier and flip over, police said.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday on I-110 north. Aside from saying the baby was not properly secured, police released no other details about whether there was a car seat or any other restraints involved.
Another passenger in the Impala who was injured and transported to the hospital is expected to survive. The driver and two other passengers came away unscathed.
Investigators believe a third unknown vehicle was also involved in the crash, officials said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. declined to comment on whether arrests are expected, saying the investigation is ongoing.