Baton Rouge police were called to the Louisiana School for the Deaf on Brightside Lane on Wednesday night after an administrator called about a male on campus with a machete, a police spokesman said.
Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the 911 call came in about 7:30 p.m. It was not clear if the person with the machete is a student at the school, McKneely said shortly after 8 p.m. There were no injuries, and the incident was reported by responding officers as under control.
This is a developing story with officers still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.