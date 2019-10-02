BR.schoolforthedeaf618.adv
Front entrance to the Louisiana School for the Deaf, which shares its Brightside Lane campus with the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired, seen March 13, 2018.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Baton Rouge police were called to the Louisiana School for the Deaf on Brightside Lane on Wednesday night after an administrator called about a male on campus with a machete, a police spokesman said.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the 911 call came in about 7:30 p.m. It was not clear if the person with the machete is a student at the school, McKneely said shortly after 8 p.m. There were no injuries, and the incident was reported by responding officers as under control.

This is a developing story with officers still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

