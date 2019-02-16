A Baton Rouge man accused of working with two others to lure a man to an alley and rob him was arrested Friday on armed robbery and other counts.
Brandon Williams, 18, of 11683 W. Sherwood Meadow Ave., and the two other men got the victim to meet with them using the classified app LetGo.
Williams was booked on counts of armed robbery and theft of a motor vehicle Friday evening, according to booking documents. The other two were still being sought by police as of Saturday afternoon.
The arrest report said the victim was lured to an alley behind 3213 King Bradford Dr. on Feb. 7 through an advertisement for the sale of an Apple watch.
When the victim arrived, Williams and two other men approached him, one of whom began beating him with a metal pipe. The victim fled the scene and left behind his white 2013 Nissan Altima, the police report said.
The victim told police he saw Williams rifle through the vehicle and remove several items, including a DVD player.
The victim’s vehicle was stolen and later recovered by officers at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard. Williams' fingerprints were found inside the car, the report said, and the victim later identified Williams from a photo lineup.
Williams was also booked on counts of criminal trespassing, illegal possession of stolen firearms and resisting an officer.
No information was available as of Saturday afternoon about the other two suspects.