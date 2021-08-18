A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run on Florida Boulevard early Wednesday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Florida Boulevard. A car was headed east when it struck a man trying to cross the roadway.
Instead of stopping to check on the victim, the driver fled, police say.
The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Baton Rouge resident Barry Pace, died on the spot.
An anonymous tipster helped investigators determine the suspect vehicle to be a Kia Forte.
Police urge anyone with information about the crash to call the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at (225) 389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.