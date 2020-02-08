A mother and six of her children died in a house fire in Clinton, Mississippi early Saturday morning, according to a report from WLBT.
The TV news station, based out of Jackson, Mississippi, said the blaze claimed the lives of victims ranging in age from 1 to 33 years old. The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, the Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told WLBT.
The father of the family is being hospitalized for injuries and smoke inhalation, WLBT reported.
“He was worried and concerned,” Mark Jones, Director of Communications with the City of Clinton, told the station.“He did not want to leave the scene... He was very concerned about his family.”
The fire required all units in the city of Clinton to respond to the scene, and the State Fire Marshall has now been called to investigate the blaze. Though the cause remains unknown at this time, Jones told WLBT that the age of the home could be a factor.
Foul play is also not suspected, Jones said to the TV station.