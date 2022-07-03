Baton Rouge police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday evening during an altercation at the corner of N. 31st and Iroquois streets.
26-year-old Nikolas Ell was killed and his 27-year-old acquaintance injured in a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Iroquois Street, according to authorities. Ell died at the scene and the acquaintance was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the shooting was caused by an altercation.
No other information about the shooting was avaliable including a possible suspect. The investigation is still ongoing.