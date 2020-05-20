Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon May 14 and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Julian Bias, 28, 8921 Lake Hollow Drive, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Shawn George, 47, 1400 Plaza Drive, Baker, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Amy Jackson, 41, 15428 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, failure to register vehicle and insurance required.
- Brian Miller, 35, 3831 Newbury Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, motor vehicle registration.