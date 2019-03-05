Two people were reported injured Tuesday night near the Walmart store on College Drive, according to Baton Rouge police and EMS.
One of the two was shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, who added it's unclear where the shooting happened. Walmart employees called police shortly before 7:30 p.m. after seeing and talking with an injured man, McKneely said.
Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said two people have been transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Can't see video below? Click here.
One of the victims of the shooting told police he didn't know who shot him, McKneely said.
By 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, police were in the process of having a late-model silver Nissan Maxima towed from a portion of the parking lot at the front of the store that was roped off with crime scene tape.
This story is developing.