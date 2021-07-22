A woman was arrested after deputies say she impersonated a car dealership employee to steal a truck.
The theft took place around 7:47 p.m. Tuesday at the Mercedes Benz Dealership on Airline Highway, according to booking documents.
Crystal Ann Williams, 33, entered the business after hours posing as a staffer when a janitor confronted her, documents say. Williams entered the main part of the business and nabbed several key fobs, surveillance footage showed.
She then returned to the parking lot where she unlocked and drove away with a 2020 Blue dodge Ram Laramie Truck.
Williams was arrested in Breaux Bridge by the Breaux Bridge Police Department and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for illegal possession of stolen things, documents say.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office drafted a warrant for Williams for unauthorized entry of business and theft of motor vehicle.