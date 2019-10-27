Baton Rouge police arrested a man suspected of shooting and wounding an individual Sunday afternoon on North 17th Street near Gayosa Street.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North 17th Street, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., a spokesman for the police department.
He said emergency crews brought the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Responding officers arrested a suspect, whose name wasn't immediately released, shortly after responding to reports of gunfire in the area near where the man was shot, McKneely said.