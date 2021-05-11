A longtime Baton Rouge lawyer was arrested Tuesday after authorities say he tried to smuggle prescription painkillers into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Michael Fontenot, 71, is accused of coordinating with a West Baton Rouge Parish work-release inmate to bring Percocet — a powerful opioid — into the jail in late March, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating after reviewing recorded jail calls with Fontenot and the work-release worker.
Fontenot agreed to give the drugs to a worker who would then smuggle them the jail for an inmate for his physical pain, a detective wrote in the affidavit. Officials said Fontenot met provided the pills to the worker at his home in Baton Rouge.
U.S. Marshals arrested Fontenot at his home Tuesday on suspicion of criminal conspiracy and charges related to bringing contraband into a jail, both felonies.
He has been a certified lawyer in Louisiana for more than four decades and has never been disciplined, according to the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board.
Fontenot did not immediately return a message Tuesday seeking comment.