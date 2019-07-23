Authorities are searching for a man from Iowa who's believed to have flown to St. Louis after the slaying of a Baton Rouge man who was found dead last week in Calcasieu Parish.
The victim has been identified as Zacchaeus "Zac" Burton, 29, according to KATC-TV. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Nathaniel Mitchell III, 40, on a second-degree murder count.
Detectives have learned that Mitchell boarded a plane bound for St. Louis over the weekend, and they are working with authorities there to track him down, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso told KATC on Tuesday.
Mitchell has an extensive criminal history, including drug charges, attempted murder, obstruction and resisting charges and robbery charges, the sheriff said.
Mancuso said detectives believe Burton took a bus to Calcasieu Parish to participate in some criminal operation with Mitchell and other people, but something went wrong and he ended up dead.
The sheriff said it doesn't matter what Burton's history is or why he was in the parish — his slaying is being treated like the slaying of anyone else.
Anyone with information about Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.