Before he was fatally shot early Friday morning, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims "stepped in to defend his friend" during a fight, according to newly released police records.

Dyteon Simpson, 20, admitted to "intentionally shooting the victim" to detectives, an affidavit of probable cause said.

Sims' friend, who isn't identified in the records, was punched by Simpson. After the friend was hit, Sims stepped in to defend his friend and was shot in the head.

Sims died at an area hospital.

Officials said Saturday they don't know the relationship between Sims and Simpson. They're also unsure what prompted the fight.

An autopsy Friday determined Sims died of a gunshot to the head that traveled into his neck, said East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

Simpson has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. Friday near a Subway restaurant in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, about a block from Southern's A.W. Mumford Stadium.

BRPD released to the public one of the videos that captured the fight leading up to the shooting – hoping someone could identify individuals involved in his death.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The video shows about eight men in the street fighting, at one point with three or four of them throwing punches, until two men break from the group. Then a shot is fired. McKneely said investigators were specifically trying to identify and locate the individual who is seen toward the end of the video wearing red pants with a white stripe down the leg and a gray shirt — one of the two men separated from the group right before the shot. McKneely identified the other man separated from the group as Sims.