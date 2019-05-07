Police are responding to a shooting Tuesday evening that injured one at an unknown location, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Coppola said the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone showed up in a private vehicle to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Coppola said the person who was wounded was reported in stable condition.
A call came in Tuesday that seemed like the shooting occurred on Interstate 10, but Coppola said investigators no longer believe that was the case.
More information to come.