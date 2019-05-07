BRPD stock

Police are responding to a shooting Tuesday evening that injured one at an unknown location, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

Coppola said the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone showed up in a private vehicle to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Coppola said the person who was wounded was reported in stable condition. 

A call came in Tuesday that seemed like the shooting occurred on Interstate 10, but Coppola said investigators no longer believe that was the case. 

More information to come. 

Compiled from staff reports. To contact a crime reporter at The Advocate, email PoliceReporters@theadvocate.com or call (225) 388-0369. 

