The victim in a Sunday evening shooting on Hammond Street was a 14-year-old boy who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Baton Rouge said Monday morning.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said authorities will provide an update on the victim's condition when it becomes available.

The teen was shot in the 5300 block of Hammond Street around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive.

One seriously injured in Hammond Street shooting Sunday, Baton Rouge police say One person was injured Sunday evening in a shooting on Hammond Street in Baton Rouge, police said.